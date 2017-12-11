Transcript for Some NFL players call for an end to Thursday night football after 8 players were injured last week

We'll erks plain why Tony is here. This is NFL Sunday. There are calls this Sunday morning from some of the players to put an end to Thursday night football. Eight players got hurt just this past Thursday, including Seattle Seahawks star Richard Sherman. He wrote an article called why I hate Thursday night football, calling the league hypocritical for preaching safety but then asking for players to play games on only three days' rest. Injuries are a part of the game, but Thursday night -- I feel like Thursday night games put people at harm when their body is not prepared. To lose player of his magnitude, his caliber is tragic. Let's bring in Tony. Do you think Thursday night football is going away? The current contract for Thursday night football expires at the end of the season. That contract was for $900 million for two years. That's one reason you imagine that it's not going away. The ratings are good enough. The quality of play, you can question. The teams are make money. The players are making money. And there's a current state in the NFL now with player suspensions, we talked about it with Ron. Player protests. And the commissioner, Roger Goodell, in his own contract negotiation. That's tense right now. If the players think it's unsafe and they're at risk, and they're all getting injured, doesn't the NFL have to do something? Sthat the dilemma. Great question. How does your body recover after three days' rest? How does your body recover after seven days' rest? If you talk automobile the players injured, put them on one team, the team would win the super bowl by 40 points. Aaron roernlgs, J.J. Watt. The best players in the league. One other thing from the game Thursday night. This is another issue for the league. We're just come pouding issues here. He took a hit to the Chand was told by the referee, as is league protocol, to go to the concussion tent and take a test. Video showed him in the test for fewer than five seconds with nobody else in the tent. He decided not to get a test. And went back out on the field. That will be reviewed by the league as well. The league has a lot to look at here. I would expect a fine coming the Seahawks' way. Somewhat the league saying about Thursday night? That it's still quality play. The ratings are where they kind of want them to be. The teams are happy to play in if games. Do injuries affect ratings? When the biggest star is out, that what the league is concerned about. Player protests, aen argument either way. Player suspensions, either way. Aaron Rodgers. These are the guys in cheshls. Odell Beckham. College football. A huge shakeup yesterday. Two of the top three teams in the nation go down yesterday. Alabama, number two, in one poll. Number one in the other, barely held on. We'll see a big schickup. Miami is back. We saw the game, they beat notre dame by 33. Number one Georgia lost by 23. They got crushed by awe bush. Yes. Alabama, Miami, Oklahoma, will be the top three in some order. Sorry to cut you off. What I did want to say was, we always love having you on. Thank you very much. That part is true, still. Zblechb Ron backs me up. Let's bring in Robert,

