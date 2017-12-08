-
Now Playing: Index: Ezekiel Elliott suspended by the NFL amid domestic violence accusations
-
Now Playing: NFL player Ezekiel Elliott suspended after domestic violence investigation
-
Now Playing: Key witness testifies in Taylor Swift groping trial
-
Now Playing: NFL suspends Cowboy Ezekiel Elliott for 6 games
-
Now Playing: What Would You Do: Mother Can't Afford To Give Her Son A Promised Toy Reward
-
Now Playing: What Would You Do: Waitress pays more attention to phone than diners
-
Now Playing: What Would You Do: Child disrupts nail salon patrons
-
Now Playing: What Would You Do: Friends push girl to drink to excess
-
Now Playing: What Would You Do: Man pushes pregnant wife to lose weight
-
Now Playing: Switchfoot bandmates open up about support from their fans
-
Now Playing: Switchfoot bandmates on the inspiration behind their music
-
Now Playing: Switchfoot talks latest album and life on tour
-
Now Playing: 'Ingrid Goes West' star Elizabeth Olsen sings 'I Love You Always Forever'
-
Now Playing: Elizabeth Olsen on playing Scarlet Witch, social media and her sisters' support
-
Now Playing: Bleachers performs 'Everybody Lost Somebody' live
-
Now Playing: Tim Tebow homers after meeting boy with autism
-
Now Playing: Exclusive first look at 'Jersey Shore' cast's TV reunion
-
Now Playing: Bleachers rocks out to 'I Miss Those Days'
-
Now Playing: Bleachers performs 'I Wanna Get Better' live
-
Now Playing: David Tennant says he 'feels the pressure' remaking the classic show 'Ducktales'