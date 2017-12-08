NFL suspends Cowboy Ezekiel Elliott for 6 games

More
The league suspended the star running back, saying he violated the league's personal-conduct policy after an ex-girlfriend accused him of physical violence.
2:51 | 08/12/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for NFL suspends Cowboy Ezekiel Elliott for 6 games

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":49175124,"title":"NFL suspends Cowboy Ezekiel Elliott for 6 games","duration":"2:51","description":"The league suspended the star running back, saying he violated the league's personal-conduct policy after an ex-girlfriend accused him of physical violence.","url":"/GMA/video/nfl-suspends-cowboy-ezekiel-elliott-games-49175124","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.