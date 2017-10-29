Transcript for NFL Texans players considered walkout over owner's "inmates" comment

The owner of the Houston Texans is trying to explain himself this morning over shocking comments. It happens to use the word inmate used by Bob McNair to describe NFL players. Those comment came in an owner's meeting on October 18th. Only revealed this past Friday by ESPN the magazine. It now look liks like they're likely to pro vehicle a new protest by the Houston Texans. Reporter: This morning, the NFL rocked once again. This time by Houston Texans owner Bob McNair's comments about play whors kneel and protest in the national anthem. McNair told fellow owners last week, we can't have the inmates running the prison. For that to come out and be said, it's just a -- it's horrible. Reporter: His words sending shock waives through the Texas organization. On Friday, diondre Hopkins walked out of practice over the comment. We decided to go to work. The situation is not over. Reporter: On Saturday, McNair met with players to apologize. Publicly releasing a statement saying, I never meant to offend anyone. I used a figure of speech that was never intended to be taken literally. The 79-year-old a ps apology falling short for some. Seattle Seahawks Richard Sherman tweeting, don't apologize. You meant what you said. And golden state warriors dray mond green posting an article on Instagram saying, for starters, let's stop using the word owner and maybe start using the word chairman. How in the world that the ownerses can't see that the players care about these issues. And the issues are not going away. Reporter: The Houston team boarded the plane Saturday. Texans head coach bill o'brien supporting his players. I love these players. I love this staff. We'll show up in Seattle and play. Reporter: ESPN is reporting that before the game this afternoon, the Houston players will stage some kind of protest to express their displeasure. That's putting it mildly, over the remarks. It could be any number of things. Kneeling as a team. Raising fists a as team. Stayinging? The locker room. Or one at the may be most sbreging. Removing the decal of the team logo off their helmet. We haven't seen that from any team before in the past. That would be a powerful statement that we're not playing for this owner at this moment. That would be a huge statement from a team in the NFL. And apparently, the word owner is becoming controversial as well. Very interesting. Great morning to have you here.

