Transcript for NFL Warns Texas Over State's Proposed Bathroom Law

First, the NFL is sending a warn to the state of Texas about its controversial bathroom bill. Suggesting if the proposal were to become law, it could jeopardize the lone star state's chance of landing future events. Reporter: This morning, the NFL throwing a cautionary flag to the state of Texas over its bathroom bill. Warning lawmakers future super bowls are on the line. A possible gridiron showdown shaping up. The NFL versus Texas lawmakers. He's in! Reporter: This morning, the league saying supper bowl LI could be the lone star state's last, threatening to block future super bowls if the state passes a controversial bill that would force people to use the bathroom that corresponds to the jerpd on their birth certificates. They think this is ridiculous. Reporter: The NFL saying if a proposal that is discriminatory were to become a law there, it that would be a factor when considering having future event there is. The proposal is similar to the one that caused the NBA to move out of Charlotte. And huge music stars canceling shows in north area line that last year. ??? Born in the usa ??? Reporter: "Forbes" estimating North Carolina lost as much as $630 million from concerts canceled, sports tournaments relocated, and ploun business deals. Legislators in 14 states have introduced similar bills. Texas has played host to more combined super bowls, NCAA men's final fours, and NBA basketball games than any other state since 2009. All Texas teams will be able to set their own policies at the stadiums and arenas where they play and hold their events. Keep in mind, the NFL has already picked future super bowl sites through 2021, none of which is in Texas. A long game here. Let's take another look at

