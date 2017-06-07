Nikki Haley calls North Korea actions 'a clear and sharp military escalation'

More
ABC News' Jon Karl and Republican strategist Kristen Soltis Anderson discuss Amb. Haley's remarks at an emergency U.N. Security Council meeting and analyze what is at stake for President Trump's Europe trip.
2:11 | 07/06/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Nikki Haley calls North Korea actions 'a clear and sharp military escalation'

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48467998,"title":"Nikki Haley calls North Korea actions 'a clear and sharp military escalation'","duration":"2:11","description":"ABC News' Jon Karl and Republican strategist Kristen Soltis Anderson discuss Amb. Haley's remarks at an emergency U.N. Security Council meeting and analyze what is at stake for President Trump's Europe trip. ","url":"/GMA/video/nikki-haley-calls-north-korea-actions-clear-sharp-48467998","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.