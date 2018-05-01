Transcript for Nor'easter storm forces flight cancellations, delays

It is brutal and this storm is having a huge impact on air travel. Here's a site you don't often see. That's Laguardia airport. Barely a soul in sight. Hundreds of flights have already been canceled and our senior transportation correspondent David Kerley is at Reagan national airport outside of D.C. And the airlines are doing their best to get back on track, aren't they, David. They really are. The rush is on to resume operations. The good news those two big new York airports overnight did resume operations, re-open for flights. That's the good news, crews have been busy trying to clear the runways and tarmacs but already today a thousand flights, more than a thousand flights have been canceled. Here's the reason why. If you look at the flight aware misery map as it was over the northeast, red is bad. All of New York is red and that filtered and rippled through the rest of the country. You know, a lot of flies up to 70 international flights were diverted. One big double decker tuck on a runway for hours waiting for the passengers to get off. They had to be bused to new York. And a lot of passengers would-be passengers spent the night in arounds around the country hoping to get a flight today, robin. But there is a chance maybe tomorrow before they get to where they want to go it's still the cold and the wind that is causing problems for flight operations. Heart goes out to them, trying to travel during this time.

