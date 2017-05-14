North Korea launches ballistic missile

More
The missile stayed airborne for 30 minutes and landed in the Sea of Japan, just south of Vladivostok, Russia.
2:44 | 05/14/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for North Korea launches ballistic missile

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47401012,"title":"North Korea launches ballistic missile","duration":"2:44","description":"The missile stayed airborne for 30 minutes and landed in the Sea of Japan, just south of Vladivostok, Russia.","url":"/GMA/video/north-korea-launches-ballistic-missile-47401012","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.