North Korea launches another missile test

More
This was a test of a short-range missile, launched from North Korea's east coast and landing in the sea between Korea and Japan.
1:24 | 05/29/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for North Korea launches another missile test

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47701248,"title":"North Korea launches another missile test","duration":"1:24","description":"This was a test of a short-range missile, launched from North Korea's east coast and landing in the sea between Korea and Japan.","url":"/GMA/video/north-korea-launches-missile-test-47701248","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.