Transcript for North Korea to send athletes to South Korea Olympics

We saw president trump take the field for the national anthem at last night's championship game and this morning keeping an eye on those talks between north and South Korea, their first in two years and they've decided to send a delegation to the olympics. Martha Raddatz is tracking the latest. She's there in Seoul, south Korea. Good morning, Martha. Reporter: Good morning, robin. After months of terrifying nuclear headlines coming out of North Korea, today was a welcome and startling change on the peninsula, beginning with a walk across the border. This morning, on the world's most heavily fortified border, a delegation of north Korean officials walked Brinkley over that small dividing line right into South Korea, enemy territory. Greeted by south Korean counterparts, the men shook hands, smiling and got down to business. And it did not take long. For the first time in eight years, North Korea agreed to send its athletes, a figure skating pair and maybe more, to the upcoming olympic games as well as a cheerleading group and performance troupe. South Korea even wants to enter the olympics' opening ceremony side by side with the north Korean team. The north Koreans calling it a new year's gift. For the south an insurance policy that Kim Jong-un won't disrupt the games. The south did bring up hopes of denuclearization with north Korea today. The north said absolutely nothing in response. And there is no guarantee Kim won't test another missile in the coming weeks. He is likely just one or two tests away from perfecting a nuclear tipped missile that could potentially reach the U.S. Exactly the deterrent and negotiating power he wants. President trump had said he welcomed these talks between the north and south about the olympic games but says Kim Jong-un knows he is not messing around when it comes to demanding the north halt its nuclear weapons program and the pressure will continue. Robin. It will, all right. Thank you, Martha.

