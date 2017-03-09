-
Now Playing: Alarms sound in Japan after North Korea missile launch
-
Now Playing: New ballistic missile launched from North Korea
-
Now Playing: Trump warns North Korea 'all options are on the table'
-
Now Playing: Historic Los Angeles wildfire forces evacuations
-
Now Playing: Taylor Swift posts cryptic Instagram message to announce new single
-
Now Playing: Houston sports teams step up for Harvey relief
-
Now Playing: NFL Players Union, Dallas Cowboys ask judge to dismiss the Ezekiel Elliot suspension
-
Now Playing: Husband charged with wife's murder blames cold medicine
-
Now Playing: Residents of Beaumont, Texas, still without drinking water
-
Now Playing: Trump visits storm-scarred Texas for 2nd time
-
Now Playing: How will North Korea's latest nuclear test affect the US?
-
Now Playing: White House response to latest North Korea bomb test
-
Now Playing: North Korea says it successfully tested hydrogen bomb
-
Now Playing: Floodwaters recede in Houston
-
Now Playing: Residents return to their homes to survey damage caused by Harvey
-
Now Playing: Trump to visit Texas and Louisiana to meet with families suffering in the wake of Harvey
-
Now Playing: Assessment of how Trump and the White House's response to Harvey
-
Now Playing: Judge dismisses most serious charges in alleged hazing death of pledge Timothy Piazza
-
Now Playing: Wildfires spur evacuations around Burbank, California
-
Now Playing: A look at the flood zone