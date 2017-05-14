Transcript for How does North Korea's missile test impact the US?

It does raise questions on just how effective U.S. Efforts to thwart the efforts has been. Let's bring in Steve ganyard. It doesn't look like this missile could have hit the U.S. The. What are the national security issues for the United States? Dan, the security issues are that they have successfully launched a missile after several failures. So we see failure, failure, failure, but now we have a success. If you learn somethingbout launches a missile that's maybe a shorter range, it could be applied to a longer range missile that could potentially hit the United States. Steve, good morning to you. This particular missile traveled for 30 minutes over 400 miles. Landed 300 miles off the border of Russia. The white house seems to be trying to bring Russia into this. Sit likely to work? It's always useful to bring as many countries as you can to bear on a problem like north Korea. The Russians have always been fairly conciliatory to the north Koreans. I think what will be more interesting to the watch is how South Korea reacts to this. We have the new president with a very conciliatory approach to North Korea which is at direct odds with a firmer trump administration policy. A fascinating dynamic there. Let me ask you. Are the north Koreans picking up the pace on missile testing? Are we seeing more from them than we usually do? What does the timing say? It says they have a deliberate missile program. They're going test and test and test until they get it right. And the recent pressure by the U.S. And China hasn't had much effect. Steve ganyard, thank you for joining us on this Sunday morning. Always great to have you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.