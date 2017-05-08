Transcript for Northwestern professor and Oxford administrator surrender in California

We will start with breaking news. Arrests made after a manhunt in a bizarre murder case. Bizarre, the suspects are both associated with elite institutions of higher learning. One of them is a professor from northwestern university in Chicago. The other is an employee from oxford university in England. While on the run after the murder in Chicago, the two allegedly stopped at a library in Wisconsin and made a donation in honor of the victim. All this after police say one had sent a video apologizing for his role in the stabbing. They were finally arrested overnight in California and ABC's erielle reshef is here with the story. Good morning, erielle. Reporter: Good morning. Those murder suspects who worked at two of the most elite universities in the world managing to elude U.S. Marshals for days leading them on a bizarre manhunt through several states and allegedly making one strange stop along the way before they were finally taken into custody overnight. This morning, a northwestern professor and oxford administrator are behind bars. The accused murderer surrendering in California. Bringing an end to a nationwide manhunt. We were able to negotiate his surrender at the Oakland federal courthouse. Reporter: Wyndham Lathem and Andrew Warren on the run for nine days after police say they brutally murdered 26-year-old Trenton cornell-duranleau. Investigators they believe professor Lathem and the victim had a relationship. According to Chicago police officials, before his surrender, Lathem allegedly sent a video to family and friends apologizing for the murder saying it is the biggest mistake of my life. When officers sporndzed to this Chicago apartment building last Thursday, after an anonymous 911 call, they say they found a horrific scene. That same day an hour away in Wisconsin investigators say the two suspects made a mysterious $1,000 donation to a public library in his name. This was clearly a crime of passion. They had some kind of relationship and felt some sort of caring for the victim even though they were involved in his murder. Reporter: Northwestern university placing Lathem on administrative leave and banning them from its campuses. I had him give a talk to some students about his research and he just seemed like a perfectly Normal guy. Reporter: Authorities had received word the two men were in the bay area midweek. They were able to make contact and negotiate a peaceful surrender. Both now face first degree murder charges awaiting extradition to Illinois. Just bizarre story. A lot to unpack still. A whole lot to unpack including a motive.

