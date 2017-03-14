Transcript for NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo reacts to major winter storm

preparations. And New York's governor Andrew Cuomo joins us now live with more on the snow emergency. I know it's a hectic morning. Thank you so much for joining us. We know that you issued a statewide state of emergency at midnight. How are you assessing the situation right now, governor? Reporter: What's problematic for us is that it is a statewide situation. Normally in New York it's such a big state geographically it's one end of the state or another. It tends to be Long Island on the eastern side. New York City or Buffalo and western New York. This is statewide. So, we can't really deploy from one part of the state to the other. 4,000 state personnel out there, booing hard trying to clear the roads and keep everybody safe as we've been telling people to stay at home and I'm sure you echo that as well if they can. Well, we've learned the hard way, we've had our share of extreme weather over the past few years, so we have staffed up the emergency operation. We have a lot more equipment. We have about 5,000 plows that are out there now. We did get ahead of it, which is basically the trick. Getting people off the roads, and really there's no reason to be on the roads. The airports are basically closed. Laguardia and JFK over 90% of the flights are canceled. Government is closed, the office, schools are closed. So, it's just -- there's no reason to be on the road. It is extraordinarily dangerous and when people go on the roads that then compounds the problem because now the plows can't do their work, et cetera. The subway system we have operating, the underground subway system, we're going to close the metro north, which is the railroad that goes north which is from New York City which is where we have a greater snowfall and we'll be announcing the tractor trailer ban at about 9:00 this morning. But for the most part, so far so good. This storm moved west a little bit so it's more of an issue for us in upstate New York, the binghamton area, central new York. As you said we've been down this road before, that bad blizzard last January, the big blizzard where you had an entire travel ban but that's not the case now. You're saying that the subways are open for the time being. Most of them. Subways are open. Above ground trains we have suspended. Bus service is working. We plan on suspending bus service later this morning if this rate of snowfall continues. There's a rate of snowfall that you can't keep up with. When the rate of snowfall is about 3 inches per hour, you just can't keep up with it. You have a complicating factor in this storm with the high winds, so you ajust as you go through the day. Yeah, there are a lot of factors at play there, governor Cuomo, thank you very much. I know it's a busy morning for you. Appreciate your time, sir. Take care. Good to be with you. Thanks.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.