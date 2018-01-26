Transcript for Oscar winner withdraws as presenter amid #MeToo movement

We are back with more fallout for the me too move many. Casey Affleck who won best actor last year announced he's breaking with tradition backing out of presenting the best actress Oscar and it turns out he's not going at all. His rep tells ABC news last year's best actor will not walk the red carpet in 2018, the latest fallout from the me too movement. Overnight amid controversy over Casey Affleck's previous sexual misconduct allegations the 2017 best actor winner backing out of this year's oscars. And the Oscar goes to Casey Affleck. Affleck who last year took home the best actor statue for his portrayal of a man haunted by tragedy in "Manchester by the sea" breaking a tradition where the previous year's best actor announces best actress and vice versa. Last year he made headlines for facing sexual misconduct allegations towards two women working on his 2010 film "I'm still here" which he directed. Life's a journey that goes round and round. Reporter: His representatives calling the allegations preposterous and without merit and last year, Affleck telling "The New York Times" the matter was settled. I was hurt and upset but I am over it. The controversy blowing over but this year with the me too and time's up movements, it's being brought back into the spotlight. The conversation last year during the awards was why aren't we talking about this? Why is he still the front-runner? But clearly it didn't hurt him last year as he won the Oscar for best actor. But it seems like he is reading the room well. Reporter: Overnight the academy telling ABC news, we appreciate the decision to keep the focus on the show and on the great work of this year. This as what some are calling the Weinstein effect ripples through Hollywood. James Franco. Reporter: At Sunday's screen actors guild awards James Franco following allegations of sexual misconduct did not walk the red carpet and nominee Aziz Ansari who released a statement staying he apologized to his date which interactions made him uncomfortable skipped the show. How much of oscars night is focused on the awards themselves and the celebration of career achievements and how much of it is focused on harassment in the industry. Now, at this point no word about who will present instead of Affleck. He could possibly be replaced by best actress winners from the past or -- This is just one of many indications of the me too movement impact on the show. Christopher plummer replaced Kevin spacey so a lot of changes afoot. A lot of changes.

