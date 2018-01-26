Transcript for Panera asks government to define 'eggs'

We'll switch gears to a breakfast battle over eggs. Panera is protesting how some fast food restaurants label their dishes and now calling on the fda to take a closer look at the definition of egg. ABC's Eva pilgrim is here with those details. Good morning, robin. It's something most of us have never even questioned. It looks like an egg. It smells like an egg. But now one major food company is asking should it be called an egg? Everything you love about breakfast. Reporter: This morning a breakfast battle brewing. Freshly made all day. Reporter: Panera crying foul saying the eggs in their competitor's sandwiches aren't always all they're cracked up to be. Have a classic egg mcmuff Fein made with real butter. Reporter: The bakery petitioning the fda arguing that only food made from a cracked shell egg without addition of additives or further processing should be called eggs saying anything else should be referred to as egg products. You deserve a breakfast made with respect. Reporter: This as they roll out their own new line of made to order breakfast sandwiches featuring 100% real eggs. Our view is if you ask for an egg, you should get an egg. Over half of those chains have eggs on their menu with five or more ingredients. Reporter: Many fast food chains reheat, precooked frozen egg patties or use a bulk liquid egg product while eggs may be the main ingredient, they also contain things line preservatives to extend the shelf life, coloring to make it look better and other ingredients that all help to give you that perfect fluffy egg. Fresh roasted peppers. Reporter: Taco bell and Starbucks say they aren't misleading consumers both pointing out they list the ingredients for all their food on their websites. Dunkin' donuts firing back that their eggs are real saying the additional ingredients are used to ensure integrity during the cooking process. Oh, the egg battle. Experts say it's not likely the fda will rush to define what is an egg since this isn't exactly a major public health concern but said they will respond. People want to know. People do want to know.

