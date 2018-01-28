Parenting in the age of social media

More
Mom.me contributor Ericka Souter talks about parenting at a time when many children spend time on social media.
2:00 | 01/28/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Parenting in the age of social media

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52662496,"title":"Parenting in the age of social media","duration":"2:00","description":"Mom.me contributor Ericka Souter talks about parenting at a time when many children spend time on social media.","url":"/GMA/video/parenting-age-social-media-52662496","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.