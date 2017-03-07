New parenting alert for kids and pools

About 350 children younger than 5 drown in swimming pools each year, most between the months of June and August, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.
1:41 | 07/03/17

Transcript for New parenting alert for kids and pools

