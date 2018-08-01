Transcript for Parents of missing college student speak out

We are back with a search for an ivy league student who vanished during winter break. Blaze Bernstein seen right there disappeared at a park near his Orange county home without his wallet, glasses or daily medication. Gio Benitez is here and, gio, blaze was supposed to be in school this morning. University of Pennsylvania, good morning to you and was supposed to fly back Sunday, go to class today but instead he's missing and right before his disappearance he was chatting with his friend on Snapchat which does not save any messages. Now his parents are hoping someone can find him. This morning, mystery in southern California. 19-year-old ivy league student blaze Bernstein suddenly missing while home for winter break. He left our house that night with no wallet, no money, no identification, no credit cards, no keys, no eyeglasses. This is someone that needs to wear eyeglasses. Reporter: It was late Tuesday night when police say blaze was chatting with a friend on Snapchat. Leaving his thought without his parents knowing, the friend telling investigators they went to Borrego park near Anaheim but when the friend went to use the bathroom at around 11:30 P.M. Blaze had walked off. His parents desperately trying to understand what happened. Didn't respond to phone calls. And saw that he wasn't in the room. So it took a while for us to realize that he left the night before. Reporter: Police searching by ground with canines and by air with helicopters, no sign of the university of Pennsylvania premed student. Any sign of him, any clothing, we're hoping to find him, hoping that he's just incapacitated and in need of some medical assistance so that we can get him and bring him home safely. Reporter: His parents even turning to private drone operators hoping they can cover more ground. You do want to get up in the air if, in fact, the environment is conducive to that and the weather will allow to you do it. Reporter: The parents who started this faze group to spread the word say blaze would have loved to be home cooking with his family this weekend and taking his brother shopping for a new suit. I've never seen him this happy. I've never seen him more hopeful. He had a new apartment. He was really looking forward to being managing editor of the pen appetit. At this point they do not believe foul play was involved. The friend is only being considered a witness, not a suspect and the parents say they maintain hope that he is out there and that he may be found but so many questions this morning. Real strange story.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.