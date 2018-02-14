Transcript for What parents can do to help prevent the spread of flu

We move on to our "Gma" cover story and move on over to Dr. Jen because so many people, parents in particular, they're panicking about flu season and rightfully so with what we're seeing all around the country. It is widespread in nearly every state so Dr. Yen is here with a reality check about what helps you stay healthy and some myths here. This is real clinical practice. We take it from kind of the reports in policy and administration to what's really going on in the clinics with nervous parents and I was one of them because my daughter had the flu and I got real scared so it's important to remember that when you talk about someone who is emotionally stressed about some health other medical outcome the ability to do something is very empowering and that's what I think we're seeing. A lot of parents try to manage their fear by not panicking but taking some steps and we're here to break down risk versus benefit. Is there real data and will it do any harm. So we have a panel of experts right here, some parents that are here and they have some paddles and we're going to pose questions to them because a lot of parent, you have your little remedies you think work and so you'll let us know, true, false. Is it true that washing your children's coats, hats, scarves and gloves frequently can help prevent flu? Is that true or false? Interesting. Okay, this is false and we have to remember, you might wind up with clean clothes but it's not going to kill the influenza virus. The best way to protect yourself by far is getting the flu vaccine. We've spoken to the CDC. They haven't crunched this data yet for this season but in past seasons 80% of pediatric deaths have occurred in children who were unvaccinated. Soit doesn't give you the flu. There is still time to get vaccinated and even though it's not that effective it is the best protection we have. Cleaning your clothes will keep the laundry business happy but it's not going to kill the flu. Rakoya got it right. Because you have something, a remedy you say every morning you give your son omega-3 to keep him from getting sick. Is that true or false. Can omega-3 keep you from getting the flu? True or false. True or false? Wow. Okay. One false at the end. Sorry, guys, this is false. There are some reports that it does not occur in peer reviewed, you know, conclusive literature that omega-3s can help but not influenza yet. Not ready for primetype. Talk about risk/benefit will it do significant harm, probably not but also is unlikely to really do any significant benefit. You keep going down to those questions. 50/50. This is the tiebreaker. The tiebreaker. All right. True or false, skipping playdate, parties and even vacation can help limit exposure to the flu? True or false? All right. Not bad.t this one is actually true. Now, we don't want people to live in a plastic bubble but obviously if you reduce the frequency of contact with other people a lot of whom may have the flu, be contagious or infectious and not know it you can lower your risk. That doesn't mean if you keep your child out of playdates for the next two months they won't get the threw. They did very well on that. Thank you, our panel of experts. We want to mention you have to do what you think is right. Want to mention a special event. Women's day celebrated the 15th annual red dress awards honoring those who made significant contributions to heart health awareness and look at this. This year's honoree. Dr. Jennifer Ashton. "Woman's day." You are extremely -- I share that with my colleagues at ABC news and "Good morning America" because we are so committed to raising awareness about women's heart health and share it with you. Big strong team behind us here and purchases that take this serious so --

