Paris' Orly Airport gets partially shut down after shooting incident

More
An unidentified man who tried to grab a soldier's gun was shot and killed by security at the airport.
1:47 | 03/18/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Paris' Orly Airport gets partially shut down after shooting incident

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46221609,"title":"Paris' Orly Airport gets partially shut down after shooting incident","duration":"1:47","description":"An unidentified man who tried to grab a soldier's gun was shot and killed by security at the airport.","url":"/GMA/video/paris-orly-airport-partially-shut-shooting-incident-46221609","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.