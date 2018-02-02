Transcript for Patriots star cleared for Super Bowl after concussion

Speaking of that, how about we talk about the super bowl?e the big game two days away. Patriots/eagles getting their ir final practices in and those game plans, they got to already set, right? Ready to go. So was Justin Timberlake previewing his halftime show. T.J. Holmes is there in chilly nn Minneapolis. All the details.od good morning, T.J. R Reporter: Good morning to you, guys.yo how you doing? Got we got a lot going on here.lot a lot of people are buzzing in town about a lot of stuff but I don't know if buzzing is the right word. I it is 8 below as I go on air with you here this morning. But for some reason you walk ou around and look at patriots fans and they look warm and fuzzy? Why, their guy rob Gronkowski got the word and is cleared to play, of course, Tom Brady's favorite target and you ask coach Belichick about him playing and listen to this he ve gave. Well, I don't think we released the injury report so whatever it is, it is. Why is he always messing with us, guys?atev whatever the report is, I guess he's going to play.'s he's always playing mind games with everybody, the opponent and the media but Gronkowski was cleared to play. That was vintage Belichick. He doesn't give you much er. Ever. What's the atmosphere like er there this Minneapolis for the ? Game? This is the best -- I can't pu put it in words.e the best way to put it is this, this is what it's like here. Guy, it is -- it's debilitating.s folks here in Minnesota are some of the sweetest folks you will ever meet but the excitement is il building and I'm talking to a lot of eagles fans and they want their first one.ey they want that win to finally go over the hump but you got patriots fan who represent, we know they represent well so it's a fun -- kind of a fun place and getting an introduction to Minneapolis if you haven't been there before. What is it like for the players on the Friday before. It's calming -- like when younall finally sequester you areself ay away from your family in town and all want to get in on the excitement and you're like, I want to relax.ny T many today starts the day when you get away from everybody. You can -- No heavy-duty practice. You still have to practice T but after practice it's like family, go away.we we're here for business and this is what we're here for, to win is this game and by going out and trying to party and enjoy it, I have plenty of time when I'm not in the super bowl other years. I would not be going out. T.J., a lot ofw people going out ay Sunday night which means, not a very productive Monday for a lot of the country.ot Reporter: Well, look, a lot of people take Monday off anyway.t, but, yes, that is called super M sick Monday expecting 16.5 million people to call in sick on Monday after the game. Especially the folks in Boston and especially the folks in ilad Philadelphia. They will likely call in sick.ethe whether their team winds or se loses they'll call in sick but aup couple million in lost productivity just between those two city, just those city, now,some people might not show up to work. Who did Mr. Al cisery. This is challenger. You have seen this eagle at many a football game around the country hanging with us all morning talking about challenger some more as we go throughout the day. Beautiful. That was on time. That was perfect. We'll get back to you in a

