Penn state hazing case. 18 former fraternity members due in court today facing charges in the death of a pledge after a night of heavy drinking. Eva pilgrim has more. Good morning, Eva. Reporter: Good morning, robin. Today here in court we are expecting to see video of the final hours of Timothy piazza's life. The night he guyed multiple security cameras were recording inside the fraternity house providing video prosecutors say will show exactly what did and did not happen. This morning, for the first time surveillance video recorded inside a Penn state fraternity house the night a pledge died will be played in open court. We expect that videotape to be horible, that it will be the kind of evidence which will make a significant impact. Reporter: 19-year-old Tim piazza died in February after falling head first down the stairs of the beta theta pi fraternity house during a party turned into an alleged alcohol-fueled hazing ritual. The brothers are accused of waiting nearly 12 hours before calling for help. We have a friend who's unconscious. He hasn't moved. Reporter: Now 18 members of the banned fraternity are due in court. Eight of them are facing charges of involuntary manslaughter and assault. A judge will decide if there is enough evidence to go to trial. That surveillance video one of the key pieces of evidence. Kordel Davis, one of the fraternity members not charged telling robin Roberts last month he tried to get piazza help. I said we should call 911. Get him in an ambulance and I'm screaming, I got thrown against the wall. I didn't know what to do after that I felt kind of useless. I was told that I was overreacting, that I was crazy. Reporter: Defense lawyers saying while this death was a tragedy, the video does not show intent. But prosecutors say the fraternity brothers waited to get piazza help in an attempt to cover up their drinking and coordinate a story. I don't know where their conscience was, whether the voice in the back of their head was, he's hurt, I got to do the right thing. I don't know how they could be so heartless and inhumane. Reporter: The family filing a lawsuit against the fraternity members and the university. I think the individuals involved clearly bearhe most responsibility. If you read the time line of what happened, they set out to feed these guys lethal amounts of alcohol from the outset. Reporter: Since piazza's death Penn state has added new restrictions to all Greek organizations, reform, his family says they are determined to make sure do, in fact, take place. Robin. Eva, thank you. Joining us good friend of this program, Nancy grace. Nancy, we know the reason for today's hearing is to determine whether or not there is enough evidence to move forward with a trial. What do you think? Well, hearing it unfold, the first thing I'm thinking about is wondering if Timothy's parents are going to be in court because this one thing to hear about all of this but when you see video surveillance of your child, your baby falling down the stairs, hitting his head over and over, there were multiple falls and that's not all, robin. He was punched in the stomach later his stomach filled up with blood. He was hit in the face. He was body slammed. People stepped over him by their own admissions. They saw him lying in a fetal position in the floor and they would just step over him. What's happening today is a preliminary hearing. And during that. The judge will decide very simply is there a fact issue? Is there enough evidence that this needs to go to a jury and let them decide. I predict it will be sent to a jury. And, robin, when you hear the lawyers say there was no intent, that's not helping them. Because these fraternity brothers are charged among many other charges with involuntary manslaughter which means you don't have to have intent. Specifically you don't have intent to kill. It's when you do something so reckless or so negligent is results in a death. That's what it's all about. Nancy, is there no doubt that that video will be shown because we know that those charged, their attorney, of course, do not want that to be the case. Well, I guess not. You're right about that. They do not want that video shown. But it will be shown. Not just because it shows what happened that evening, and the way this was all disregarded but that video believe it or not, they tried to erase it the morning after during the cover-up which is so damning. A cover-up makes everything worse and there is this app where you can talk to each other called group me and there are conversations that, of course, the police could pull up where they're trying to delete texts where they say Timothy is going to be a problem, guys. Where they tell each other to lie to police, to clean the house, to get rid of alcohol and to tell police that Timothy's health was paramount. Can you just imagine his parents sitting there and aim sure they're going to be there today to hear about the cover-up. 12 hours, that boy could have been saved. He was just a teen. So young. Nancy, thank you very much and Timothy's parents were here, George talked to them a couple of weeks ago along with his brother. Such a sad story.

