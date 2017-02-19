Transcript for Penn State students participate in dance marathon

Students at Penn state university are pulling an all-nighter. It continues as we speak. Not for the usual college-related reasons. This is an all-nighter we condone. This is a live look at the annual two-day dance marathon. All to raise money for a great cause. Diane is here with the story. We're talking 46 hours of dancing. You're not allowed to sit. Now this is all to help fight childhood cancer. That provides motivation. For a little extra boost, there's a pep rally, hilarious routines, and this year, a surprise performance. ??? Three, two, one. Go! Reporter: Get ready, get set, dance. This morning at Penn state, students are tearing up the dance floor in the biggest party on campus. ??? volunteers packed into the Brice Jordan center for the university's annual Thon weekend, marathon 46-hour dance party. It's not just about busting a move. It's the largest student-run philanthropic event in the country. I'm a two-time cancer survivor. I'm a Thon volunteer. Are you ready to beat cancer? It's just crazy what the dancers would do for kids who need help. Reporter: This year, they got a big surprise. Dnce crashed the party with an unexpected performance and the crowd went wild. ??? Cake by the ocean ??? This is something that will be very special for us to perform at and kick off. It raised so much awareness and money for a good cause. Reporter: That was Joe Jonas. He wasn't kidding when he said so much money. To date, the organization, Thon, has raised over $136 million offering aid to nearly 4,000 families. And it's not just about the money. A lot of the kids that they're trying to help get to participate. The volunteers do everything from organize the logistics to administer their medications so they could attend. Thank you, Penn staters for doing some good. A murder mystery unsolved

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.