Transcript for How to get the perfect champagne pop

Let's kick off the new year with the first "Pop news" of 2018. Resolutions later. I want to talk about champagne, why not. This is the first "Pop news" of 2018, everybody. Oh, a fine vintage of sparkling cider. Many of you have sipped a glass of the real thing, the bubbly, to ring in the new year at this point I'm guessing. Right? It turns out there's actually science behind the pop that you hear when opening the bottle. Mathematician Chang reveals it's about getting the right chill before opening and the right amount of pressure. She suggested that you cool the bottle in an ice bucket about 40 minutes before you want to do it -- before you want to drink it. You should get your bubbly to about 44 degrees. Once it's child the cook should come out fairly easily and that pop shouldn't scare anyone. It should be pleasing to the ear like, she says, symbols or birds chirping. She's obviously never heard chirping. Shemight have had a glass or two when she wrote this study. If your bottle of bubbly misses out on the perfect pop, hopefully the champagne tasted so good that it didn't matter. Happy new year, everyone. That's a little science for you. Essentially put it in the fridge. Maybe people won't regret having opening champagne. Thank you, ginger zee. Up next, the holidays are filled with suitweets, candy canes, Christmas cookies. When it comes to salted caramels, scientists say it may just be impossible to resist. It's all thanks to an addictive combination of sugar, salt and fat that presses the want more button so to speak in our brains. The trio was vital to early man's survival in the wild which is why it is almost Ann animal instinct to be attracted to the food. It's called heeden is tick escalation. When you can't stop eating something even when your conscious brain tells you that you are full. Would you like to share with us, ginger zee? I love popcorn and milk. It's really strange but I love that combination. That qualifies. How about you? I mean -- Come on. I love -- it's very hard for me to say no to cheesecake. That's a good one.

