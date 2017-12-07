Person of interest in Pennsylvania men's disappearance out on bail

FBI investigators have focused on a field outside Philadelphia in their search for four missing men, as the property owner's son, Cosmo DiNardo, 20, remains a person of interest in the men's disappearance.
07/12/17

Transcript for Person of interest in Pennsylvania men's disappearance out on bail

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

