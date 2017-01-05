Transcript for 1 person killed, 7 injured in San Diego shooting

First we want to get to that other big breaking story, that mass shooting in California. A gunman opening fire at an apartment complex. ABC's Matt Gutman is there on the scene for us in la Jolla. Good morning, Matt. Reporter: Hey, good morning, robin. That shooting happened at a pool about 150 feet in that direction beyond that mobile command unit. Eyewitnesses telling us overnight they saw a white male holding a beer can in one hand and a gun in the other. Mowing people down all of them were people of color. Now, officers got right to the scene but it took minutes for them to take this man down and eyewitnesses said he was even taunting some of the victims. The shooting erupted at 6:00 P.M. During a pool party at this upscale apartment complex in affluent la Jolla, California. Three people down, the suspect is reloading his gun in the pool area. Reporter: According to police the woman killed and six of the seven others injured were African-American. The other victim was a Latino mail. The shooter a 49-year-old white meal named Pete Selis. His motive not known but witnesses say Selis sat calm with a beer in one hand and a gun in the other as he sprayed bullets at the 30 partygoers at the pool. A lot of people screaming and about a minute later another round of six or seven shots, more people screaming. Reporter: Residents scrambling to safety as calls to 911 began pouring in. He sitting in a lawn chair. He is telling people to leave. I heard what sounded like fireworks. I wasn't sure what it was and then I smelled smoke and I turned around and I heard people screaming and running. Reporter: A police helicopter reached the area first where it spotted the shooter reloading his weapon. Three officers arrived on the scene with grn guns drawn and confronted the man. The suspect pointed the gun at our officers and our -- three of our officers fired on the suspect. Reporter: He died in that hail of bullets shortly thereafter. According to the "L.A. Times" he filed bankruptcy in 2015 and listed his occupation as a car mechanic with two children and a stepson. Now, we know that Selis lived here but this is a complicated crime scene and investigators are still working that scene. They say they don't have a concrete motive yet but it is likely that they're going to investigate whether race played a role in this shooting. Robin. All right, Matt, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.