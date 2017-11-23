Transcript for Philadelphia gears up for its 98th Thanksgiving Day Parade

Thank you, ginger. To Lara now in Philadelphia where they're getting ready for their parade. Hey, Lara, good morning. Hi, you guys. Good morning, sorry a little hard to hear you here because we are pom-pomming with the Philadelphia cheerleaders who wanted me to let you know they're 3r0ud of their season. Go, eagles, right? But today it's all about the Thanksgiving day parade. The 98th Thanksgiving day parade here in Philadelphia. Very proud to be here. I have always been in New York. This is the oldest Thanksgiving day parade in the country and right behind me you can see they are ready to go. Kicks off in just about an hour. We're at the start of the parade route, the best spot to be in so you'll want to stay with us all morning long. A mile and a half, 17 balloons and you guys near and dear to my heart rescuing animals and dogs, Clifford is all about that. He represents the handlers for Clifford are all about adoption so you'll find me probably hanging out over there with the Clifford gang working since 4:30 in the morning. You guys have been out here a long time, right? Yeah. So I have great company with the eagles cheerleaders. So excited and be here all morning long and I know you're covering the big guy, the new York parade as well, so I believe, America, we have got you covered on this chilly but beautiful Thanksgiving morning. Back to you guys. That's right, Lara. Happy Thanksgiving to you.

