Transcript for How to pick the best jeans for your body shape

You got it, Ging. It is almost fall. Fashion tips to get ready. "Cosmo" magazine fashion editor Tiffany Reid. Thanks for having me. Always great to have you. Jean, everybody loves a great pair of jeans and finding the right ones for your body is really important. We have four body types right here right now and every Jean we'll show you guys is under $100 so that helps too because really one great pair of jeans can go a long, long way. 100%. I got what you did right there. So our first model is Savi and has a straight figure. Come on out, Savi. What kind of denim should she be wearing? So, when you have a straight physique, you want to wear something that is a straight silhouette but it's going to cinch your waist so your gut has a little lift. I love these in particular because they're called the wedgie Jean and give you a wed wedgie and lift your booty. Savi would look good in a sack but she seems to be very comfortable. There's room and I think a lot of people go for a stretch tight skinny when they have long legs and I always say for a little looser sow you don't look like you have chicken legs. Exactly. They look fabulous on you. Now we have gabby and gabby has a bit of a curve. So what kind of jeans should gabby be wearing. Gabby, let's see you work this. So what I say is when you do have a curve, it's important that you have jeans which stretch in them. You want to make sure the Jean is stretchy enough redefining your silhouette. Cinching your waist and nothing to hide. When you have a little stomach you don't want to go too high and go over it. The straight body you kind of want a higher waist. So it makes more of a silhouette. So you have breathing room. Then the dark wash or black Jean makes your legs look longer and the way it hits the ankle you want to make sure there's no bunching at the bottom. It would make it short and stumpy. Clean lines. I also love the print on top and long lean leg. Looking good, gab. The bell sleeve is happening for fall. A free tip. Bell sleeves, everybody. Our next look -- thank you, gabby. Our next body style is petite. So come on out. This is Alicia and what do we wear when we're petite. When we're petite, when you're petite you want to make your legs look longer so what I do, crop jeans or ankle jeans -- Do they make your legs look longer? I always think it makes them shorter. The more skin that's showing the longer your legs look. Even with the strappy sandal showing long legs make it look like they're going on and on. Higher waist jeans. I thought that was -- feels like it's coming back in. You don't want to go too high where it's right under here but a midrise is good and also if you have a small waist accentuate. That wider band is great. 3 for 3. All under $100 and Serena has a little hourglass figure. And Serena, show us what you're wearing. Tiff, tell us what an hourglass -- So when you have an hourglass figure, the proportions of the Jean is very important. Flair and boot cup help balance out your hourglass shape. A midrise Jean and stretching to contour her body and accentuate the booty. It's nice and high. The smallest part of your body when you have an hourglass is your tiny waist so you want to show it off. This shirt has a corset and makes it even better That's great so if you're one of these types or you feel like you're something altogether you, what's just some great overall advice as we go out and splurge on one pair of jeans this fall. Goes without saying but a lot of people don't actually like to try things on in the fitting room. Please try on your jeans in the fitting room. Make sure you take pictures of yourself front and back angle. Take them in the fitting room. Get all angles. You can throw it on the mirror. Some of this action. It does look different in a photograph. Great advice. And the bell sleeve is in. This just in. And get your jeans tailored. Tiffany, thank you very much. Ladies, you all look great. Thank you so much.

