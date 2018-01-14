Transcript for Plane veers off runway after landing and drapes off side of cliff

A breaking story overnight. Plane veerg off a runway and heading straight over a cliff. This plane is draped over the side of the cliff. Stopping just feet from the water. It happened in northern Turkey. Eva. Grim is in the studio with more on this close call. Good morning. Reporter: Investigators trying to figure out why this plane missed the runway. Remarkable video overnight of a Boeing 737 dangling off a coastal cliff in northern Turkey. The harrowing moments and panic late Saturday inside the cabin. Captured on camera. Chaos as the plane goes skidding off the runway. The peg us is airline flight was trying to land at the local airport from the capital of Ankara when some how, it veerd off the runway. Landing with its wheels dug into the freezing mud on the embankment, stopping short of the sea. 162 passengers and crew members were on board. When it overshot the run way, nose-diving downhill. The airport was shut down for several hours. Local authorities have launched an investigation. And that airport is back open this morning. Since it was closed for the investigators. Peg us is airline is a budget airline based out of Turkey. It alts flies all over the world. It's terrifying picture. Ron is off this weekend.

