-
Now Playing: Portland stabbing suspect now facing multiple murder charges
-
Now Playing: Fatal stabbing on a Portland commuter train
-
Now Playing: Tiger kills zookeeper at UK zoo
-
Now Playing: Portland stabbing suspect due in court
-
Now Playing: Texas lawmakers scuffle over sanctuary cities law
-
Now Playing: White House backs Jared Kushner amid Russia inquiry
-
Now Playing: East Coast slammed by severe storms
-
Now Playing: North Korea conducts new ballistic missile test
-
Now Playing: Trump's communications director to leave White House
-
Now Playing: Inside the Disney Dreamers Academy
-
Now Playing: Hanson performs 'I Was Born' on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Security expert Richard Clarke opens up about his new book 'Warnings'
-
Now Playing: Inside the new 'Guardians of the Galaxy' ride at Disneyland
-
Now Playing: Sofia Coppola becomes the second woman to win Best Director award at Cannes Film Festival
-
Now Playing: The smartest gadgets for girls this summer
-
Now Playing: How gene testing can prevent breast cancer at the earliest stages
-
Now Playing: Navy SEAL killed in parachuting accident during Fleet Week
-
Now Playing: Video captures kayaker's close encounter with shark
-
Now Playing: Big jump in tick population could spell trouble this summer
-
Now Playing: Keeping your family safe from potential fire extinguisher dangers