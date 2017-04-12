Transcript for President Trump defiant after Flynn guilty plea

system all morning long for us. The Russia investigation now and new questions about what former national security adviser Michael Flynn's plea deal with the special counsel will mean for president trump. The president attacking the FBI on Twitter over the weekend, our senior justice correspondent Pierre Thomas has more and joins us from Washington. Good morning, Pierre. Reporter: Robin, good morning. Flynn's guilty plea and pledge to cooperate with the special counsel is creating intense drama here in Washington with many wondering what he's going to say and who if anyone he might implicate. The president this weekend took aim at the FBI calling its reputation in Tatters setting the stage for potentially more confrontation as this case unfolds. Lock him up. Lock him up. Reporter: The critical question this morning, will the stunning guilty plea of former national security adviser and now convicted felon Michael Flynn reach further into the white house? I do believe that he will incriminate others in the administration, otherwise there was no reason for Bob Mueller to give Mike Flynn this kind of deal. I think what we're beginning to see is the putting together of a case of obstruction of justice. Reporter: Even some Republicans say Flynn's admitting to lying with contacts with Russia in an agreement to cooperate with prosecutors means the story is far from over. It won't be long before we understand one way or the other whether the trump people colluded with Russia. I can't imagine it happening and Flynn not know about it. Reporter: President trump defiant. Again calling the Russia investigation a witch-hunt this weekend. And maintaining that he and his campaign did not work with the Kremlin to win the election. There's been absolutely no collusion so we're very happy. Reporter: This tweet from Saturday is setting off a firestorm of speculation. Quote, I had to fire general Flynn because he lied to the vice president and the FBI. The president's critics saying he was admitting that he knew Flynn had lied to the FBI before he allegedly asked the then FBI director James Comey to go easy on Flynn. But president trump's attorney John dowd said he wrote the tweet and that it was not meant to convey president trump knew that Flynn lied to the FBI. The president later tweeting, I never asked Comey to stop investigating Flynn. Flynn now faces hours of additional FBI questioning in the coming months, subject to lie detector tests along the way to prove he's tell the truth. Over the weekend there was a bit of back and forth between Comey and trump. Reporter: Yeah, got heated. President trump called Comey a lie they are weekend in a tweet and Comey pushed back praising the FBI's professionalism and using social media to, quote, saying justice is coming and the truth will be revealed. More on this from our chief

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.