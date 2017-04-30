Transcript for President Trump steers clear of the White House Correspondents' Dinner

Thank you, David. Let's bring if Jon Karl for more. He'll be hosting "This week" later this morning. What do you make of the comment on North Korea overnight. How close are we really to some sort of military confrontation here? Clearly, this is a heightened level of tension. It's not new that we have the rhetoric we have heard. President trump has said he does not rule out military action. That's what president Obama said. So this is not an entirely new situation. But there is no question, you talk to national security officials that the white house, their level of concern about North Korea, primarily because of the progress that they have made with their nuclear and missile programs, that the level of concern is certainly higher than it has been in a very long time. Three missile tests this month alone, Jon. Let's talk about the split screen overnight. The president at that rally Pennsylvania, while bashing the the national media. They were at an elite party in Washington. Was this a good night for the president? Well, you know, I don't know that it's a night that really matters all that much in the scheme of things in the first 100 days for the president. I think there was a little buyer's remorse. The president told reuters, and Jeff mason, who will be on the "Roundtable." He told him on Thursday he'll come to the dinner next year. I think there was a little bit of a -- regret if the white house about not showing up. I don't think it will hurt him or necessarily help him all that much. By the way, Paula, you were not here. It would is have been perhaps different. I didn't see Hollywood celebrities that the dinner last night. You're a celebrity yourself, J.K. Don't sell yourself short. Yeah, look in the mirror, Jon Karl. You'll see a celebrity looking right back at you. One other headline this morning. President trump has invited the the president of the Philippines man named Rodrigo duterte. To the white house. This is after warm words from president trump. What do you think the strategy is here? Well, certainly what the strategy isn't is promoting human rights and democracy around the world. The foreign policy set the place for Republicans beginning with Ronald Reagan and the effort to roll back communism, George W. Bush and the effort to promote democracy around the world. That branch of Republican foreign policy thinking is nowhere to be found in the trump -- and if there is a trump doctrine. This is about promoting America's interests. And the human rights records of those we're dealing with, in the president's mind is not only not the first priority, it's not the second priority. Not the third priority. It really isn't a priority at all. Let's talk about priorities. 100 days in, as we pointed out yesterday. He's 6.8% into his presidency. What do you expect to be the big priority the next 100 days? I think the big the domestic priority is on taxes. The president unveiled his tack plan. It wasn't really a tax plan. It was one single page of principles. This is something that they are determined to get something done, some form of a tax cut, some form of tax reform. Lit probably be a lot less ambitious tan the one-page principles suggested. This will be the priority for the next year. He's got the keep the government running. And he's got to find way to go gak and get his health care plan through. I think the odds are very long on that getting done successfully. But they'll certainly make a big push to do it sflp J. Jon, we love having you on. Will you come back? I will. Will you come to the dinner next year. In I will. We know you have a big show this morning. Jon is going one on one with reince Priebus and democratic leader Nancy Pelosi on what is next. Plus, Ann Coulter and Robert Reich will discuss the free speech fire storm. A lot of weather new this is morning.

