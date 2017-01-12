Transcript for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle attend post-engagement royal outing

Those new images. Prince Harry, Meghan Markle making their first official appearance together since announcing their engagement marking world AIDS day in Nottingham a cause important to both of them and ABC's Terry Moran is there. Good morning, Terry. Reporter: Good morning, Michael. What a special day for the people here in Nottingham and this young couple who all of Britain has taken into their hearts and what a day for Meghan Markle as she leaves behind her career as a professional actress and takes her first step into her new role, the role of a lifetime. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were greeted with huge cheers as they emerged from their SUV. The crowds are really excited to get their first glimpse of this royal couple on their first official public engagement to commemorate world AIDS day followed by a visit to a local school. There's something both glamorous and sweet about them and the crowd is responding with this pop star atmosphere for this royal bride-to-be meeting her people for the first time. They began working the line but soon struck out on their own wearing a Navy coat and a big smile greeting old and young alike accepting flowers from one. The couple being married at Windsor castle told the bbc they're excited to start working together. I know the fact that she'll be really unbelievably good at the job part of it as well is obviously a huge relief to me because she'll be able to deal with everything else that comes with it but we're a fantastic team. We know we are. Her and Harry together have the ability to be a tour de force on the world stage. Reporter: The team is still inside there right now and this city very close to Harry. He's been coming up here quite often, quite often privately to work with at risk kids and of course on world AIDS day a cause so close to his mom, princess Diana. Michael. Terry, we know that Meghan's been an outspoken human rights advocate. Do we expect to see her at any events in the future? Reporter: Absolutely. This is something that they say if you remember in that interview that brought them together. Their shared passion for making change for the better in the world. She has walked that walk as an actress using her success to be a woman's advocate for the united nations, to work with world vision Canada, part of who she is and very much part of who he is as well. Guys. All right, thank you, Terry. Using her influence for good. Yeah, and they seem so comfortable. Wonderful to see. Already. I love it.

