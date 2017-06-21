Transcript for Prince Philip hospitalized as a 'precautionary measure'

Starting with a member of the royal family in the hospital even that is correct queen Elizabeth's husband Prince Philip in the hospital this morning the palace says. It is a precautionary measure to treat an infection from a preexisting condition. Just last month the palace announced Philip would be stepping down from public engagements this fall. The 96 year old is said to be in good spirits today in this all comes on the same day they Queen Elizabeth is delivering her speech at the opening of parliament. After what's been a tumultuous few weeks in British politics.

