-
Now Playing: Pop Superstar Prince Dead at 57
-
Now Playing: Prince's ex-wife Mayte Garcia opens up about life with the late pop icon
-
Now Playing: 3 killed in boiler explosion caught on camera
-
Now Playing: Manhunt underway for alleged Texas cop killer
-
Now Playing: Senate showdown over Supreme Court confirmation
-
Now Playing: Teen punches shark to escape attack off Florida coast
-
Now Playing: Los Angeles firefighters battle huge blaze at food processing plant
-
Now Playing: Tractor-trailers catch fire outside South Florida warehouse
-
Now Playing: Behind the scenes of 'Dancing With the Stars'
-
Now Playing: Louisiana is in a state of emergency, as twister lifts up car and drops it back down
-
Now Playing: Manhunt underway for killer of a police officer in Texas
-
Now Playing: Hardwood floor in final March Madness game was made in Michigan
-
Now Playing: Boy, 14, arrested in Facebook Live assault of girl, 15
-
Now Playing: What Kate Hudson learned about business through Fabletics
-
Now Playing: 2 survive after plane crashes at Olympic National Park
-
Now Playing: White House press secretary Sean Spicer takes questions after briefing
-
Now Playing: Patriots' owner presents Brady with stolen Super Bowl jerseys
-
Now Playing: Volunteer baby rockers soothe hospitalized infants
-
Now Playing: Oklahoma man faces no charges after killing intruders
-
Now Playing: Deputy constable killed at Texas courthouse, gunman sought