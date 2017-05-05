Transcript for Princess Diana's love affair revealed in new documentary

we'll look at the new documentary tracing princess Diana's last 100 days, the 20th anniversary of her death approaches and ABC is airing a two-hour special on Sunday focusing on the last two months of her life in what she hoped would be a summer of love and you have more details. It is remarkable and takes us into her last days counting them down retracing her steps and revealing a secret love affair. It's the fairy tale stoerz we thought we new. A young girl who dreamed of M marrying a prince. I'm amazed she's brave enough to take me on. And I suppose in love. Of course. And did. They couldn't keep their hands off each other initially. He would sort of squeeze her bottom in public which is very unregal but he did. Reporter: But then the betrayal with Camilla parker Bowles beginning it seemed even as Diana and Charles took their wedding vows. Camilla present against Diana's express wishes. Did you try to be faithful and honorable to your wife when you took on the vow of marriage? Yes. Absolutely. Reporter: Trapped in an unhappy situation here's how the princess described it in a bombshell interview with journalist martin Bashir, the only time she ever talked about it on the record. Do you think Mrs. Parker Bowles was a factor in the breakdown of your marriage? Well, there were three of us in this marriage. So it was a bit crowded. Reporter: The princess struggled to cope seeking love in all the wrong places. Finding the one man she could not have. Diana fell in love with him when she went to visit a friend in hospital and there he was, the doctor. A Pakistani born heart surgeon shy of the spotlight. Diana smitten. He virtually moved into kensington palace. She was truly taken with someone so pure of purpose. He was healing people. He wasn't remotely interested in her fame. Does the world realize that her romance with dod fayed was only 30 days from beginning to end? Not two years as was the one with hasnat. Hasnan khan was the love of her life. He said to me, I don't want to be known as just Mr. Diana. I want my world, I want to be a surgeon. Reporter: The princess heartbroken eventually moving on with the playboy son of millionaire Egyptian businessman dodi Al fayed. On the night she died a phone call. It's tragic to think on that last night that hasnat Chan was trying to reach her on the phone. He said maybe later in the summer we would have gotten back together again. Reporter: Of course, we know Diana never got that fairy tale ending. Her life ending with that car crash in the Paris tunnel being chased by the Paparazzi. Now the man behind that documentary, martin Bashir, is here. Always good to see you. Lovely to see you, robin. So it's focusing on the last 100 days and the man that she called Mr. Wonderful. What was so significant about that man in this time in her life? Well, there's been so much speculation, conjecture, conspiracies theories about what happened and what we did is put together almost a forensic account, distinctive account of those what is 100 days and spoken to people that worked for her, friends, some appear on camera, others don't but we've constructed the time line in the most detailed fashion. Even beneath the narrative is the emotional tension that she's feeling between these two men. She's pursuing one man that won't commit to her and she's being pursued by another about whom she's conflicted and the tension of that relationship spreads right the way through those last 100 days in we're coming up on 20 years since her death and, martin, you know there's still such fascination with Diana. It's incredible. When she was married in 1981, something like 200 million people watched the wedding ceremony at St. Paul's cathedral. Fast forward to her death, the funeral service was estimated to have been seen by 2 billion people. She had risen stratospherically not only as an icon but combined two victory elms. On the one hand, she was this incredible insider. She was at the center of the royal family. She was married to the heir to the throne and gave birth to the next in line. And yet she was also an outsider. In the sense that you'll never forget her holding a baby with leprosy in India or embracing someone HIV positive and that connection with the public meant that all of us felt as prime minister Tony Blair said that she was the people's princess. And we'll also never forget the interview that you did with her. What do you remember best about that? I think what I remember best is that here was an individual who seemed to combine everything about humanity, capable of the greatest acts of kindness and also capable of the greatest mistakes imaginable and she combined that humanity in a way that was remarkable given the fact that she was a royal princess, she wasn't like you and I, she was an aristocrat, she was born into that family yet she was accessible to so many people and I think that would be the thought also I think when you think about her boys, last month, they have committed to a charity serving people with mental health. They have become almost the incarnation of their mother and the saddest thing of all I think is that she isn't here because I imagine she would be so proud of them. Oh, I know that she would be and I've spent time especially with Harry last year, yes, and you're right. They're such a reflection of their mother and to see how they have grown into such strong young men living as they are. Yeah. All right, martin, thanks so much. Thank you. I also wanted to say how glad I am that you're so well. My family and I have been rooting for you and you've been in our prayers so we're so glad. Thank you, thank you, thank you. I've felt the love from across the pond. You can see "The last 100 days of Diana" Sunday at 9:00 P.M. Right here on ABC. Thank you again, martin. Thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.