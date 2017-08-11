Princess Kate opens up about being a mom

More
Kate, 35, who is expecting her third child, said of motherhood, "It takes a whole community to help raise a child."
0:24 | 11/08/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Princess Kate opens up about being a mom

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":51011306,"title":"Princess Kate opens up about being a mom","duration":"0:24","description":"Kate, 35, who is expecting her third child, said of motherhood, \"It takes a whole community to help raise a child.\"","url":"/GMA/video/princess-kate-opens-mom-51011306","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.