Principal challenges students to disconnect from devices, offers $100 incentive

A Washington, D.C., principal is offering her students $100 of her own money if they can disconnect from their devices for one day a week this summer.
2:44 | 06/27/17

Transcript for Principal challenges students to disconnect from devices, offers $100 incentive

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

