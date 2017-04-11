-
Now Playing: Bowe Bergdahl will receive no prison time, judge rules
-
Now Playing: Military judge sentences Bergdahl to no prison time, Trump calls the decision a 'disgrace'
-
Now Playing: President Trump embarks on first trip to Asia
-
Now Playing: No prison time for Bowe Bergdahl
-
Now Playing: NYPD gathering evidence against Harvey Weinstein
-
Now Playing: New York City on heightened alert
-
Now Playing: At least 7 NFL owners to be deposed in Colin Kaepernick case
-
Now Playing: Popular teacher's alleged assailant is daughter's fiancÃ©
-
Now Playing: BMW recalls a million vehicles
-
Now Playing: Rob Gronkowski explains new 3D emoji app
-
Now Playing: Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici's 'Bachelor' baby announcement
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Wendy Williams speaks out about scary fainting incident
-
Now Playing: 'Milk drunk' ring bearer falls asleep on the job at parents' wedding
-
Now Playing: Jennifer Lawrence guest hosts 'Kimmel,' gets candid with Kim Kardashian West
-
Now Playing: ISIS claims responsibility for NYC truck attack
-
Now Playing: A closer look at the TeloYears test
-
Now Playing: Catching up with Super Bowl champion Julian Edelman
-
Now Playing: Couple emotional, speechless after dramatic 'GMA' hair makeovers
-
Now Playing: 'Star Wars' augmented reality game debuts
-
Now Playing: 3 woman get major hair makeovers live on 'GMA'