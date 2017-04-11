No prison time for Bowe Bergdahl

More
Bergdahl was sentenced to a dishonorable discharge and fined $10,000 for deserting his post in Afghanistan.
2:16 | 11/04/17

Transcript for No prison time for Bowe Bergdahl

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

