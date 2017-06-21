Transcript for Pro golfer Billy Horschel and his wife open up about her battle with alcoholism

Now to a "Gma" exclusive. PGA star Billy horschel and his wife Brittany are sharing their story in their first TV interview since Brittany revealed her struggle with alcoholism. Now in recovery, one year sober and we'll speak in a moment but first here's their story. In may, 30-year-old golfer Billy horschel nabbed his fourth PGA title after a difficult year both on the course and off with the private struggle he revealed publicly right after winning. This is probably the most exclusive at, most -- I'm sort of speechless. Life gets in the way sometimes and I'm not at will -- I'm not able to talk about it right now but it's just a lot of stuff happens in the last year and this is just -- this is nice. Reporter: The next day his wife Brittany with a surprising post online revealing she was an alcoholic and that this weekend marked one year sober for me but almost marked a hard fought year for Billy adding that her husband silently battled through a very sad, scary and trying time, Billy, you are my rock and the living testament of unconditional love. And we got to say welcome to Billy and Brittany. Thank you both for joining us. You know, what a remarkable story, incredible story and such bravery for you, Brittany, to be here to share this with us. And you were struggling with alcohol but you hid this from Billy. Is it true you were filling water bottles with vodka. Yes, for many years, yeah. Hiding them around the house. Hiding them around hotel rooms. I was hiding how much I was drinking. He knew that, you know, I drank a couple glasses of wine at night but other than that I really kept it hidden from friends and family and especially Billy. And you had an infant, Skylar, you had a baby and so how were you able to make it through the day? I would wake up and have some sort of drink most likely it was mixing vodka with Orange juice and then just slowly keep drinking throughout the day. I was able to take care of her but it wasn't at any energy level that was -- it was sad for her because the quality of her life was suffering because of how mie life was. And, Billy, for you, at what point did you realize that Brittany had a serious problem that required help? I felt like, you know, we go back to 2012 is when, you know, instances happened that, you know, sort of spark right now that there was an issue but probably wasn't until after Skylar was born that probably six, eight months she started drinking again and probably around end of 2015 into 2016 I realized there was a big issue here and we would have conversations about her drinking. I said, hey, how about we just, you know, stop drinking for a couple of week, you know, maybe only drink wine. But obviously I knew it was a bigger situation than that. And after you realized that, Brittany, you went to a treatment facility for two months. I did. Which took you away from your child. Was that a Cary experience. Yeah, that was the hardest part leaving Skylar. I was very hesitant at first but soon realized that it was the best thing for her. The best gift I ever gave her. During that time you're in treatment for two month, Billy, you have to take on the child by yourself. You stayed on tour. You moved into a new house. Was there a point in time where you were like, I don't know if I can hold all this together in yeah, it was tough. I had great support from family and friends, my dad came and lived with me for a couple of months while we moved into a new house. I missed four or five events I played on the PGA tour to be at home and be with Skylar. Only two events were the U.S. Open and British open, so it was tough because she ran the household. She paid all the bills. She did everything. She was great and allowed me to focus on my career and I had to come back and learn what bills needed to be paid. What bills automatically are paid and what stuff to throw away moving from old house to new house and it was a struggle and I had great family and friend support throughout the entire two months she was gone. Now, the bright side, congratulations, you've been sober a year now. Yes. Congratulations to you. Thank you. So I know it's not difficult -- how hard as it been for you to tell your side of the story. Yeah, I mean for me, it was almost just a sense of relief, as well. Like Billy had said we talked about me coming out publicly and it just with him winning at my one-year mark it was the perfect time for me to tell everybody that, you know, I'm an alcoholic and I'm proud of being an alcoholic and how far I've come and I just -- not everybody is comfortable with becoming -- coming public and I am so I feel like I have almost a sense of duty to share my story to help others. I'm flat you're sharing it. I think this is going to help a lot of us struggling in this way and keeping it to themselves and, Billy, seems for you also you've had to change a lot about yourself in this, as well. Yeah, obviously, you know, she was an alcoholic. She had issues drinking but our relationship together as a husband/wife was not great. You know, we needed to work on that. That was a little bit of the issue that led her to drinking so for me to be more open, more -- communicate better with my wife and our relationship was a massive thing that we learned how to do at a rehab facility for those two months. I can't tell you how happy I am you shared this.

