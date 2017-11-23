Transcript for Pro Thanksgiving cooking tips from Eddie Jackson, Rocco DiSpirito and Sandra Lee

Let's talk Turkey, the countdown to Thanksgiving dinner is on and have been getting your questions all week and assembled a brain trust, if you will to take on Turkey 911 calls. First up our Turkey talker, the author of "Rocco's healthy and delicious cookbook," Rocco Dispirito. Bring it on in, man. There he is. Those are the best pants. Talk to me. We love your pant, Rocco. We love your pants. Up next we have our dessert daredevil. The bottom part of the pajamas. That you'll be wearing with your family. I'll call her our dessert diva on "Modern luxury." Sandra Lee, get out here. There she is. ??? The final countdown ??? An finally for our sizzling side, Sandra, welcome, for our sizzling sides, there she is. There she is. Mwah. Giving out kisses. What am I? Chopped liver. Sorry. Thank you. Mwah. Okay. Now I feel better. For our sizzling sides, made by none other than former NFL star and current host of food network's Christmas cookie challenge, Eddie Jackson. ??? The final countdown ??? Yeah. Picking teams. So let's spin our wheel to see who is up first. ??? Final countdown ??? And it's spinning and Rocco, that's you. Who's that? My bar mitzvah picture. Looking sharp. Here's the question. I got a lot of questions, by the way. From Maggie on Twitter and says I'm making Thanksgiving for the first time. Any Turkey recipes you recommend? Yes, yes, I have a great idea. Making it for the first time you'll probably run out of time. So spatchcock. Come, let me show you what that is. I'm a little afraid. Only the Turkey feels it. Take a whole Turkey that would cook in four or five hours and remove the backbone. Once you remove the back bone you turn it on its side and press until it flattens and you end up with a bird like that. So this bird --S if Goes in a roasting pan, goes in a roasting pan and cooks flat and will take about an hour. Save three hours and cover it with salt and pepper and herbs and all those delicious things.applause ] That's beautiful. And this is what it looks like when it's done. Carve it the way you would normally a bird. If the breast gets done early take it off and keep it cooking. Maggie, there you go, spatchcocking. Is that how you pronounce it? Try to use that word in a sentence, ladies and gentlemen. All right. Over to sides. We got a spin on the wheel. Yeah. Let's spin the wheel. Let's see where we're going to go next. Oh, yes, we have Sandra, ow dessert diva and renamed you. We have an audience question. Willie, where are you? All right, Willie. Good morning, Sandra. How are you doing? I'm doing well. How are you? Tell you tell me what is your trick to making sure baked desserts don't stick to the pan? I have a problem with that. I like to use butter but everything tastes better with butter. Butter -- that's not the tip yet. So butter, the grease the bottom of the pan with butter and flour on top of that and you're good to go. That's simple. My grandmother used to always say that and I wholly agree. Let's spin the wheel and ready for another spin. I wonder who it could be. Who could it be? I like to eat my dessert before dinner anyway. We have a question for our sizzling side master, Eddie, Ashley on Twitter is asking about your best Mac and cheese recipe and I'm going to brace myself because it's my favorite food ever. Absolutely. This combines two Thanksgiving favorites all in one. This will be dressing and macaroni and cheese together. Okay. So basically I've taken a cajun twist on it with andouille sausage that I'll put inside the co cornbread with bell peppers and onions. You like that, right? You like that. Stop the madness. Keep talking. So mix it up. Put it inside of a springform pan and on top of that we'll top it with macaroni and cheese, say ooh. All: Ooh! Yeah, top it, right then all we do is pop it in the oven. Top it with a little bit of cheese, get a little crust on it. And there you have it. Oh, my goodness. You have got to be kidding me. This is the finished product. It looks beautiful. My mouth is watering right now. Rocco tells me that dish comes with a defibrillator. Actually comes with a treadmill. He's a personal trainer too. One more spin on the Turkey wheel, here we go. Quick spin. We've got Turkeys backstage making that noise. Sandra, one more. Patrick on Twitter says I have never made a pie, only store bought. What's a good recipe for my first pie? Store bought you did make a pie. You made it with your wallet. Happy Thanksgiving to those out there that are going to do that trick but I like to do something

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.