Transcript for How to protect pets from dangerous dog flu

We're back with new concerns about not just the human flu but the dog flu, the strain first identified in the U.S. In 2015 has infected dogs in nearly every state since then in it is highly contagious and gio Benitez is here with a furry friend poppy but you're here to share tips on how to prevent your kid from catching the dog flu. First thing we should say this is not the same kind of flu as humans so it's not like humans can go ahead and give it to their dog. This is a totally different kind of flu so they can spread, it can spread by barking, sneezing, coughing, so a lot like humans except the barking part and he can get it at the chemes and the dog parks where they're together. So you want to look for that persistent cough. You want to look for sneezing or fever and if you look at poppy over here you want to look for any discharge in the eyes or nose. Obviously he doesn't have that. What about treatment? So treatment right now, there's actually a vaccine available for these dogs but there's no antiviral medicine, any antiviral medicine they can treat him with so that's a little bit of a problem so you have to take care of it the old-faced way and feed it and take it to the vet. There's no cat flu by the way for you cat lovers out in. We want to thank the humane society of New York for bringing poppy in. Hey, poppy. Hey, poppy. He is up for adoption. And he is chilling.

