Transcript for New questions on whether Trumps are profiting off the White House

We are back now with a closer look at the trump family brand. Business is booming for ivanka's company and Jared Kushner's family looking to sell several million dollar buildings to the Chinese. Whether they're wrongly profiting from the presidency and Tom llamas here with the details. George, good morning to you. Ivana trump taking advantage of that momentum. President trump maintains his family is truly his greatest as sed and come next fall trump fans will get an inside look into how the family works. My kid, my family have been so unbelievable and this is not easy for them. Reporter: President trump loves to brag about how great his children turned out. Especially don Jr., ivanka and Eric. But ex-wife Ivana says she's the one who raised them and ready to tell all in a newook she's writing called "Raising trump." Donald always had a great head on his shoulder. Reporter: The book will detail her whirlwind romance with the future president which ended in a divorce that played out across the tabloids. She said I'm mar loo and I love your husband. Do you? Yes. What did you say? Get lost. I love my husband very much. Reporter: But beyond the divorce, the book will lay out the lessons she taught her children as they were growing up. Ivana jumping on just as the trump family brand in some respects is again taking off. When you have the power and the imagine industry of the presidency at your back, it's very difficult for it not to benefit the brand. Reporter: Son Eric telling "The New York Times" last week about several upcoming golf championships taking place at trump courses. Eric saying, the stars have aligned. I think our brand is the hottest it has ever been. And even Ivanka Trump whose brand was the target of boycotting campaigns and dropped or fell out of favor by stores like Nordstrom and T.J. Maxx in the wake of a bruising political campaign is seeing an increase in sales. The company telling ABC news February was one of their best performing months. Trump supporters may have rallied around the brand. If we look ahead to the next 3 1/2 years or so, I would bet that we're going to see a number of ups and downs for the ivanka Trump brand. Reporter: But some ethical hiccups including this one from white house counselor kellyanne Conway. Go buy ivanka's stuff. Reporter: Have led to questions about whether the trump family is profiting from the white house. She's beautiful. She's powerful. She's complicit. Reporter: "Saturday night live" poking fun with a satirical look at an ivanka Trump fragrance. Complicit. Reporter: Now all jokes aside Ivanka Trump formally resigned from her company but maintains a financial interest. The I voon that trump book set out to be in September "Raising trump," the title. Has a ring to it. May turn into a reality show. We'll see. I would not bet against that. Tom, thanks very much. Here now is our chief business correspondent, Rebecca Jarvis. Let's talk about ivanka's company. She is working the white house and put her assets into a blind trust. Does that mean she can or cannot profit from this business. She can still profit from the Ivanka Trump label but there's somebody else running it. The first employee of ivanka Trump Abigail clemm is the CEO and runs things and not using the Ivanka Trump face on any of their new advertising. Their old advertising, anything that used to have her image can still stay but not using her face on anything going forward. Her husband Jared working in the white house also divested himself from his business but reports his family is negotiated a multibillion dollar deal for this office building in Manhattan with the Chinese. It's a Chinese company that denied at this point they're involved in the deal but we won't hear from them until the deal gets done whether or not they're involved but this is a company that has been doing major deals, trophy assets throughout the company and waldorf-astoria they bought and paid a huge premium, the most expensive hotel deal we have seen in this country up to that point. They are very interested, this company, in owning U.S. Assets and there's a lot of questions about what happens when they own these assets. There was even a review when they bought the waldorf-astoria and you can expect to see that out of China this round. The question is are you going to see it out of the United States. And whether they are buying good will or trying to buy good will from the white house. Thank you. Coming up on our big board an alarming new study, could

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.