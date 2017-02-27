Real-life subject of 'Hidden Figures' receives standing ovation at Oscars

More
Katherine Johnson, one of the NASA research mathematicians portrayed in the Oscar-nominated film "Hidden Figures," received a standing ovation at the Academy Awards on Sunday.
0:36 | 02/27/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Real-life subject of 'Hidden Figures' receives standing ovation at Oscars

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":45776281,"title":"Real-life subject of 'Hidden Figures' receives standing ovation at Oscars","duration":"0:36","description":"Katherine Johnson, one of the NASA research mathematicians portrayed in the Oscar-nominated film \"Hidden Figures,\" received a standing ovation at the Academy Awards on Sunday.","url":"/GMA/video/real-life-subject-hidden-figures-receives-standing-ovation-45776281","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.