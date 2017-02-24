Transcript for Red carpet fashion and political trends to watch for at the Oscars

Lara, Michael and I are celebrating the opening ceremony live from the red carpet with our good friends here with us right now. Yes, Nina Garcia, "Marie Claire's" creative director and Jess Cagle. The woman knows her fashion, hi, Jess, editor in chief of "People" magazine. Nina, I want to ask first, cosmo came up with what they're calling the perfect Oscar dress, based on what winners have worn over the past 30 years. Again, it's all that science this morning. So here it is. Oh, it's pretty actually. Black v-neck. Sort of a v-neck. I love it. Chic silhouette. Do you think this is a winning look. Listen, leave ig to Armani Prive. For a timeless sexy dress. I don't agree. Color always makes a statement. It's all about color. You'd rather see them step out of their comfort zone. It's all about color. All right. So, I will follow that up by showing you -- you are ten nominated actresses wore to the golden globes. Take a look. You're going to see their choices at the golden globes. We want to know who do you think will meet the criteria on Sunday. All right. That's not ten but a good number. So here's what I think. I mean, this is an exciting Oscar season because there's so many of these ladies that are so into fashion. Top of the list, Ruth negga. There's always -- there's -- every year there is a girl that fashion -- the fashion industry falls in love with. This is it. She is it. Every designer wants to wear her -- she's worn Gucci and Prada and this is the girl of the moment. The fashion industry is in love with her. Second on my list, Emma stone. America's darling. The girl next door. And she embodies so much of what the trend is this season's femininity, the flowers, the ruffle. She's fantastic. I love that starry, starry night dress. You all know it's not just what we're going to see. It's what we're also possibly hear, Jess. People want to know some of the winners become political. I think they will. There will be some reluctance by some because they've heard the backlash about award shows and how beaten up Meryl Streep got after her globes speech but, look, this is a once in a lifetime platform for a lot of these people to say something about something they care about and not going to miss the opportunity. You will also hear people talk about sexism in Hollywood. A lot of renewed focus about particularly gender equality among directors. So, there's already an emerging hashtag, oscars so male. If it happens on this red carpet we'll be there and Krista Smith will be joining us for the oscars opening ceremony starting at 7:00 P.M. Sunday night on ABC and let's continue to party. We'll keep the party going here.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.