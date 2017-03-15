Transcript for Regina King talks 'American Crime' live on 'GMA'

back-to-back emmys for playing two very different characters on the hit ABC drama "American crime." She is back for a third season playing a social worker trying to help victims of human trafficking. Take a look. How much did you get a turn, shay? $50, $30? And then taking that money back to Billy because he said so? And where was he? Was he anywhere around? You tell me that that felt right to you and I'll leave you alone. You are able to spark such conversations with the story lines but you play different characters every season. How challenging is that? Actually it's? Actually it's like an actor's dream because it's like doing a movie. You know, we get to play a character or either like a theater rep group, you know, you play a character and then you let it go and then you wait to see what the next thing is going to be. It's an actor's dream. I will imagine so. Tell us more about this season. The season is tackling a lot of topics that are at the forefront of the news and in our country right now. Part of the national conversation. Yeah, modern delay slavery, immigrants, undocumented immigrants. I play social worker who is actually works with children who are victims of sex trafficking. And these things are chronic problems, but we seem to always have our finger on the pulse and our show comes out at a time when the conversation is really, really out there. You know. And I don't know. I just feel really lucky to be able to be part of something that's helping to make conversations go between people who have differences because when you have conversations with those that are alike, it's just kind of talking in a circle. When you're talking and my mom, I always remember her say we have more in common than not and you don't know until -- You start talking to someone who seems to be giersch. But you find common ground. Back-to-back emmys playing this in this -- I mean, back-to-back emmys. Oh, I forgot to tell you that's your cousin from Alabama. Cousin from Alabama. Oh, my gosh. She looks like it too. Right here. I saw her in the background. Does your mom -- My mom does and told me I can keep the second one this year and then she could take it back because she needs her book ends. And you may be winning more. You are so incredibly busy. Very important part of the ABC family. With your production company and your sister as the E.P. And in town because you're working on a Netflix series. Tell us about it. "Seven seconds." I tend to gravitate to these projects that like pull, tug on your heartstrings and "Seven seconds" is another one that will tug on your heartstrings. You need to do another "Jerry Maguire." That's 21 years ago. Can you believe it? 21 years ago. Man. And since that time they've been showing you the money. Oh, won't hurt for them to show me more? Keeping it real and thanks for braving the elms. Whoo wee. I don't know how you do this. Oh, my gosh. Congratulations on all that and hang out with your cousin from Alabama. You can see a new episode of "American crime" Sunday night 10:00, 9:00 central right here on ABC. Look at you posing.

