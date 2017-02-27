Transcript for Remembering actor Bill Paxton

celebration of one of Hollywood's most respected actors, Bill Paxton, the "Titanic" and "Apollo 13" star passing away suddenly over the weekend. ABC's Mara schiavocampo is here with more. Good morning, Mara. Reporter: Michael, good morning. That news shocking Hollywood. Paxton's family saying he died after surgery. He had an amazing career spanning three decades with more than 90 acting credits and now he's being remembered not just as a great actor but also as a great person. Have you lost your nerve? Tighten your seat belt. Reporter: He was one of Hollywood's most versatile actors. Bill Paxton starring in some of the biggest blockbusters of our time with big screen hits like "Titanic." Tell us, rose. It's been 84 years. It's okay, just try to remember anything, anything at all. Reporter: "Alien." Can't be happening. Reporter: And "Apollo 13" go Houston, we got a pretty large bang here. Reporter: And on the small screen earning three golden globe nominations for his role as a polygamist Mormon businessman in HBO's "Big love." His family making the shocking announcement that at just 61 the actor passed away due to complications from surgery leaving behind two children and his wife of 30 years adding bill's passion for the arts was felt by all who knew him. People really responded to his roles just because it was like watching themselves up on screen and I think that's going to be a big loss that people miss. Reporter: Paxton on the minds of stars at the oscars Sunday night. Beloved actor and friend who left us just yesterday, bill Paxton. Our heart goes out to his family, you know. That broke my heart. Reporter: The Texas native's early career includes small but memorable roles playing a punk gang leader taking on Arnold in 1984's "Terminator." I think this guy is a couple cans short of a six-pack. Reporter: And obnoxious brother Chet in "Weird science" a year later. Paxton would go on to become a widely respected actor and director. His life's dream as he shared during an interview with Larry king on CNN in 2005. I've kind of modeled myself as a filmmaker/actor. That's always my dream to make films. Now, paxton had just finished shooting a new TV show. No word on what the future will be of that without him. Hig final big screen role with tonk Hanks currently in post production. He was in everything and was so versatile and could play a bad guy, good guy. He was loved. Absolutely loved. You hear about that from a lot of stars on Twitter. Real outpouring of love. Thank you, Mara.

