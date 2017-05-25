Report says 23 million Americans would lose health insurance

More
Millions of Americans would lose insurance over the next decade and premiums could skyrocket under the GOP health care bill, according to a new report by the Congressional Budget Office.
1:21 | 05/25/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Report says 23 million Americans would lose health insurance

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47631485,"title":"Report says 23 million Americans would lose health insurance","duration":"1:21","description":"Millions of Americans would lose insurance over the next decade and premiums could skyrocket under the GOP health care bill, according to a new report by the Congressional Budget Office.","url":"/GMA/video/report-23-million-americans-lose-health-insurance-47631485","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.