-
Now Playing: New CBO score released for GOP health care bill passed by House
-
Now Playing: Is your lack of sleep killing you?
-
Now Playing: Sea lion, bonobo incidents with humans raise safety concerns
-
Now Playing: Robin Roberts voices character on 'Doc McStuffins'
-
Now Playing: BBB issues nationwide warning about Payless Car Rental
-
Now Playing: Advertisers abandon Sean Hannity in wake of conspiracy theories
-
Now Playing: Manchester United scores victory amid city's grief
-
Now Playing: Guardian reporter recounts run-in with GOP candidate
-
Now Playing: Tornadoes wreak havoc across the South
-
Now Playing: Authorities found bomb-making workshop in Salman Abedi's home
-
Now Playing: White House reacts to CBO score of health care bill
-
Now Playing: Report says 23 million Americans would lose health insurance
-
Now Playing: GOP candidate cited for assault after run-in with reporter
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Billy Bush speaks out about the infamous tape with Donald Trump
-
Now Playing: Ariana Grande returns to US after deadly concert blast
-
Now Playing: Jamie Foxx dishes on celebrity surprises on 'Beat Shazam'
-
Now Playing: Rashad Jennings, David Ross get special surprise messages from their families
-
Now Playing: Manchester attack victims remembered with pink balloons
-
Now Playing: Tom Cruise confirms his return to the 'Danger Zone' in 'Top Gun' sequel
-
Now Playing: The 'DWTS' finalists compete in a dancing showdown live on 'GMA'