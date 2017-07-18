Transcript for Republicans dealt blow on health care bill

Mary, thank you. Let's talk to Jon Karl for more. And, Jon, president trump simply blindsided by this and it is such a huge blow along with building that border wall, this was his signature promise in the campaign. Reporter: This was his biggest legislative goal this year, George. And those two senators, Republican senators effectively killed it without first calling the white house letting them know they were going to do it. Now they're on to this plan B which Mary is exactly right, this is going to be a very tough lift but, George, consider this, when the senate voted on this last, 2015 just a little over 18 months ago, it passed and it passed with 49 senators who are currently in the senate plus 1 that voted for a similar bill in the house so theoretically there are 50 on -- We both know that back in 2015 that was a free vote because president Obama was going to veto it. Right now they face the prospect if they vote for repeal only according to the cbo, that means 32 million would lose insurance, even more than the plan on the table now. Reporter: Absolutely, George, and it means a completely elimina eliminating subsidies helping people buy insurance and rolling back all of the medicaid expansion, so it's much more extreme than what they've been voting on so far. But what they are doing, what this bill will be will be to repeal it over three years, so the actual repeal would not happen for three year, what you'll hear Republicans say they'll have time to come up with an alternative to pass in the interim so when this all goes away there will be something to replace it with. Of course, no guarantee on what that would be. Right, and it's very hard to see where they get the votes for this. Any talk now of actually reaching across the aisle, working with -- putting this aside and working with Democrats on a plan to fix Obamacare? Reporter: Well, that is exactly what Mitch Mcconnell, the Republican leader, said would happen if this did not pass. But it appears they are going in the opposite direction. They will first do this. If this crashes and burns and it will be a very hard bill to pass. Then I imagine you will see them reaching out to Democrats but it's not happening yet. Not at all. Thanks very much.

