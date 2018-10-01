Transcript for Rescuers search for 2 dozen missing in Southern California mudslides

What a devastating scene in southern California right now. Let's look at those pictures. There you see the destruction, fires then floods in those neighborhoods causing so much destruction, search and rescue operations are under way for some survivors, it is a difficult situation. Very devastating. Before and after pictures show just how serious the damage is. The roads and highways, you see there, completely caked with thick mud, cars and homes completely destroyed. So here is what we know right now. At least 13 people are dead, 20 injured. Many are missing and most of montecito is without power on drinkable water. Our senior national correspondent Matt Gutman is on the ground, has the latest for us. Good morning, Matt. Reporter: Good morning, robin. The biggest concern this morning in this destruction that's almost hard to wrap your head around is for those two dozen missing and a sense of why hope is dimming for them. The mud here is about six feet to seven feet high. What they are going through, the consistency of concrete and using this wide shot. A sense of the power of the water able to move Boulders the size of large trucks throwing them down this street. There are multiple streets that look like this. Obliterating homes in the middle of the night while so many people were sleeping. This morning, that first glimpse from the sky, multimillion dollar mansions swallowed whole by that sea of mud and giant Boulders. In some places it was so deep, only the chimneys poked through. And now a desperate search for the two dozen missing in debris flows so violent it ripped homes from their foundations and left gas fires burning well into the night. The only words I can think of to describe what it looked like it looked like a World War one battlefield. Reporter: The coast guard rushing to rescue a family of five. Rescuers carefully placed the mother and baby in a basket and lift a child up to the roof away from the churning sludge. They even managed to save the family dog. The view from the air showing mud and debris besieging roadways, chunks of homes heaved downriver and ensnared by those eucalyptus trees. We couldn't get out in time basically is what happened. We were digging trenches around the house and then the floods came and then the fire started last night. Reporter: Crews on the ground using dogs to sniff out the dead and the living including 14-year-old Lauren Canton miraculously pulled from a pile of rubble coated in mud but alive. She's now recovering in a hospital. But her father and brother are believed to be missing. Overnight we walked through a wasteland that just a day earlier had been one of the most exclusive neighborhoods in America home to Oprah, Ellen and Gigi hadid. Oprah posting this video of a blazing gas fire seen from her backyard writing, what a day. Praying for our community in Santa Barbara. None of the Boulders that you see here in this field of Boulders was here 12 hours ago. They have literally submerged entire homes. You can see the chimney poking through. It was there we brought Robert riskein. There is no one searching now. I know they searched the houses but I don't get the sense that anyone looked downstream art light was fading as was his hope of finding his mother. We've been searching and calling and just hope that she's -- it was fast and she's not hurting. Reporter: The violence of those triggering an exodus. You're going to follow my treads. You got six to eight, 12 inches of mud out there. Reporter: Hundreds would evacuate going south, not an option because the 101 freeway was hacked up by those debris flows. A 30-mile section still closed. Now, this morning officials tell me that they haven't even begun to do a damage assessment. What they're going to do this morning is go again house to house to ensure that nobody is inside but the greatest concern is because this mud is so deep and that debris flow was so powerful that so many of the victims have been swept downstream. Now the other major problem is we mentioned that highway, the 101, it is still closed which has been hampering the efforts of rescuers to get here. They can't bring a bulldozer or excavator to clear the debris. My gosh, just seeing those

